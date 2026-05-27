Musk considers merging SpaceX and Tesla

Elon Musk is gearing up to take SpaceX, his second trillion-dollar company, public. The move will likely make him the head of two of the 10 most valuable US companies. Now, there's speculation that Musk's endgame could be merging SpaceX and Tesla into one entity. The talks have been informal, with a current Tesla employee openly discussing the possibility, CNBC reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Market debut SpaceX set to go public in mid-June SpaceX is set to begin trading on the NASDAQ in just over two weeks. The company was valued at $1.25 trillion in a private market earlier this year, after merging with xAI, Musk's artificial intelligence firm. Tesla, meanwhile, has a market cap of about $1.6 trillion. Despite their different industries—rocket launches and electric vehicles—the two companies have been collaborating on AI-related projects due to their shared power and compute constraints challenges.

AI collaboration Both companies investing heavily in AI Both SpaceX and Tesla are heavily investing in artificial intelligence (AI). In the first quarter, over three-quarters of SpaceX's $10.1 billion capital expenditures were linked to AI. Meanwhile, Tesla has announced plans to triple its capital expenditure this year, exceeding $25 billion. The two companies have also been sharing resources for years, with Musk serving on both boards along with venture capitalist Ira Ehrenpreis and others.

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Strategic moves Tesla's investment in xAI In January, Tesla invested $2 billion in xAI. After SpaceX merged with the AI company, those shares became part of SpaceX's holdings. The latter also revealed in its prospectus that it had bought $697 million worth of Tesla Megapack battery energy storage systems to power xAI data centers near its Colossus facilities in Memphis. Further, SpaceX spent $131 million on Tesla Cybertrucks last year at manufacturer's suggested retail price.

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