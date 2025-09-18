Musk hits back at Pope's Tesla pay package concerns
Elon Musk has responded to Pope Leo XIV's recent concerns about his potential $1 trillion Tesla pay package.
The Pope warned about the risks of so much wealth in one person's hands, especially as income inequality grows.
Musk replied via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), referencing a Bible verse: "Why do you see the speck in your neighbor's eye, but do not notice the log in your own eye?"
The Pope had said in an interview, "If that is the only thing that has value anymore, then we're in big trouble."
Debate highlights bigger questions about fairness, societal values
Tesla's latest plan could give Musk 423.7 million shares over the next decade—an amount never seen before for a CEO.
Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm defended it, saying Musk's massive goals and push for innovation justify this scale of compensation, even as the company faces falling sales and profits.
The debate highlights bigger questions about fairness and what society values most right now.