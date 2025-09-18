Musk hits back at Pope's Tesla pay package concerns Business Sep 18, 2025

Elon Musk has responded to Pope Leo XIV's recent concerns about his potential $1 trillion Tesla pay package.

The Pope warned about the risks of so much wealth in one person's hands, especially as income inequality grows.

Musk replied via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), referencing a Bible verse: "Why do you see the speck in your neighbor's eye, but do not notice the log in your own eye?"

The Pope had said in an interview, "If that is the only thing that has value anymore, then we're in big trouble."