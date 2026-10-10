Sridhar Vembu refutes Musk's claim of Starlink facing license issues
What's the story
Sridhar Vembu, the co-founder and chief scientist of Zoho Corporation, has responded to Elon Musk's allegations about regulatory challenges for Starlink in India. Vembu highlighted India's competitive economy and low data prices as benefits for consumers. He also emphasized that the Indian government does not tolerate monopolies in any industry. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed that multiple companies, including Starlink, are seeking licenses, with security assessments ongoing before commercial operations can begin.
Economic insights
Some of the lowest data prices in the world
In a post on X, Vembu said that the Indian government does not tolerate monopolies and claimed Musk's firm Tesla is benefiting from the US barring Chinese EV makers from its market.
He also pointed out that India has some of the lowest data prices in the world, thanks to Reliance Jio's launch.
"Indians routinely have dual SIM phones with large data plans because they are so affordable," he said.
Cost advantages
Vembu highlights India's low-cost payment systems
Vembu also highlighted India's low-cost payment systems like UPI and affordable drug prices.
He said, "India has among the lowest drug prices in the world (and going lower still)."
The Zoho co-founder stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked hard to create a competitive economy where benefits flow to the average Indian.
Start-up growth
Indian start-ups making advances in low-cost rockets
Vembu also noted that Indian start-ups are making major advances in low-cost rockets, which could pose a threat to SpaceX.
He said, "Directly due to Modi government policy, Indian startups are making major advances in low-cost rockets and that poses a threat to SpaceX the same say the Chinese EVs threaten Tesla."
This was in response to Musk's claims about regulatory hurdles for Starlink's satellite communications license in India.
License applications
India does not allow a monopoly in any sector: Scindia
In response to Musk's claims, Scindia confirmed that multiple companies, including Starlink, are seeking licenses.
He said, "Let me be very clear. India does not allow a monopoly in any sector."
Scindia added that three parties are in line for final approval for commercial licenses: Reliance Jio, OneWeb, and Starlink.
An unnamed fourth party interested in procuring a license is Amazon.