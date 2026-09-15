Musk's X settles antitrust lawsuit with Apple
What's the story
Elon Musk's X Corp and SpaceXAI, a division of SpaceX, have resolved their antitrust lawsuit against Apple. The case was filed in a Texas federal court and accused Apple of attempting to unlawfully monopolize markets for smartphones and generative AI chatbots. However, the details of the settlement or dismissal were not disclosed in a recent court filing.
Allegations
Allegations against Apple
The lawsuit claimed that Apple violated antitrust laws by exclusively integrating OpenAI's ChatGPT into the Apple Intelligence features on iPhones and other devices.
It also alleged that Apple had illegally shut out competitors in its partnership with OpenAI.
Despite the resolution with Apple, X Corp and SpaceXAI will continue to pursue claims against OpenAI, which is also a defendant in this case.
Court filings
OpenAI not part of the agreement
OpenAI, in a court filing on Monday, claimed it was not part of the agreement and was unaware of its terms.
The company has requested X to make the agreement available as it could affect the claims in this lawsuit and OpenAI's defense.
Both OpenAI and Apple have denied any wrongdoing related to these antitrust allegations.
Past litigation
OpenAI won separate lawsuit in May
In May, OpenAI had won a separate lawsuit filed by Musk. The suit accused the company of deviating from its original mission to develop AI for humanity's benefit, not profit.
Despite these legal battles, OpenAI's ChatGPT became the fastest-growing consumer app in history after its launch in late 2022.