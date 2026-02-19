Musk's xAI raises $3B from Saudi AI firm Humain
What's the story
Saudi Arabia's state-backed artificial intelligence firm, Humain, has invested a whopping $3 billion in Elon Musk's xAI. The investment has made Humain a "significant minority shareholder," the company announced on Wednesday. Following SpaceX's acquisition of xAI earlier this month, Humain said its holdings in xAI would be "converted into SpaceX shares."
Strategic partnership
Humain's investment marks significant step in Saudi's AI journey
The massive investment from Humain, which is backed by Saudi Arabia's nearly trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund, marks a major step in the kingdom's AI journey. The company was launched last May as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform agenda to diversify the economy away from oil dependency. Notably, this investment builds on an earlier partnership announced between Humain and xAI in November at the US-Saudi Investment Forum.
AI infrastructure
Humain and xAI are jointly developing AI data center infrastructure
As part of their collaboration, Humain and xAI have agreed to jointly develop 500 megawatts of AI data center infrastructure. The ambitious project underscores the growing demand for computing power in the age of artificial intelligence. In January, xAI announced it had raised $20 billion in an expanded Series E funding round to accelerate the deployment of new models and infrastructure.
Visionary approach
'Investment reflects our belief in transformational AI'
Tareq Amin, the CEO of Humain, said that this investment is a testament to their belief in "transformational AI" and their ability to invest in projects with long-term vision and real technological capabilities. He added that Humain operates across next-gen data centers, high-powered cloud platforms, advanced AI models, and solutions for all kinds of organizations. Humain and xAI are also deploying xAI's Grok models in Saudi Arabia.