Musk's xAI raises $3B from Saudi AI firm Humain

Saudi Arabia 's state-backed artificial intelligence firm, Humain, has invested a whopping $3 billion in Elon Musk 's xAI. The investment has made Humain a "significant minority shareholder," the company announced on Wednesday. Following SpaceX's acquisition of xAI earlier this month, Humain said its holdings in xAI would be "converted into SpaceX shares."

Strategic partnership Humain's investment marks significant step in Saudi's AI journey The massive investment from Humain, which is backed by Saudi Arabia's nearly trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund, marks a major step in the kingdom's AI journey. The company was launched last May as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform agenda to diversify the economy away from oil dependency. Notably, this investment builds on an earlier partnership announced between Humain and xAI in November at the US-Saudi Investment Forum.

AI infrastructure Humain and xAI are jointly developing AI data center infrastructure As part of their collaboration, Humain and xAI have agreed to jointly develop 500 megawatts of AI data center infrastructure. The ambitious project underscores the growing demand for computing power in the age of artificial intelligence. In January, xAI announced it had raised $20 billion in an expanded Series E funding round to accelerate the deployment of new models and infrastructure.

