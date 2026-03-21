Mutual funds hold ₹2.09 lakh crore in cash: Report

Equity mutual funds bumped up their cash piles to ₹2.09 lakh crore as of February 27, 2026, with 63% of fund houses playing it safe during recent market swings. Cash now makes up 4.89% of their equity AUM as of February 27, 2026, just a bit higher than in January.

SIP contributions up 10% YoY Even with all the ups and downs, investors are still putting money into equity funds. Total assets hit ₹35.39 lakh crore, and net inflows grew 8% to nearly ₹26,000 crore.

SIPs (those monthly investment plans) in the first 11 months of the fiscal stood at ₹317,502 crore, about 10% higher than ₹289,352 crore logged in FY25, showing steady confidence from regular investors.

SBI MF tops cash holdings SBI Mutual Fund held ₹34,704 crore in cash as of end-February 2026, with ICICI Prudential and HDFC AMC among the largest cash holders.

Meanwhile, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund stands out for keeping 21.64% of its assets in cash, a cautious move compared to others.