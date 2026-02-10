Mutual funds in your nearest post office? Here's the plan Business Feb 10, 2026

India Post and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are teaming up to bring mutual fund investing to rural and semi-urban areas, using the massive reach of 1.64 lakh post offices.

Right now, only about 10% of Indian households invest in mutual funds—even though the industry is huge—so this move is all about helping small savers get started.