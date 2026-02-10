Mutual funds in your nearest post office? Here's the plan
India Post and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are teaming up to bring mutual fund investing to rural and semi-urban areas, using the massive reach of 1.64 lakh post offices.
Right now, only about 10% of Indian households invest in mutual funds—even though the industry is huge—so this move is all about helping small savers get started.
How will the rollout happen?
First, they'll roll out easy DIY investment options with flexible amounts so anyone can try it out.
Next, they'll add access to all open-ended schemes from 55 different companies, plus features like goal-based investing and portfolio tracking—making things much simpler for new investors.
Promises of investor protection and transparency
NSE's CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan says this partnership could help turn everyday savings into real wealth for small savers.
India Post also promises strong investor protection and transparency.