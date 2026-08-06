MV Electrosystems shares list at 22% premium over IPO price

The ₹290 crore public issue of MV Electrosystems was a fully fresh issue of 0.68 crore equity shares at an offer price of ₹425 per share.

The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) segment was the biggest contributor with a subscription rate of 374.58 times, followed by the Retail Individual Investor (RII) category at 205.42 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) portion was subscribed 90.47 times, indicating strong institutional participation as well.