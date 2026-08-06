MV Electrosystems shares list at 22% premium over IPO price
What's the story
Mumbai-based MV Electrosystems made a strong debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) today. The company's shares opened at ₹520 on NSE and ₹519 on BSE, both representing a premium of over 22% from its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹425 per share. The strong listing comes after an overwhelming response from investors, with the IPO being subscribed a whopping 188.85 times.
Subscription breakdown
IPO was well received by investors across all categories
The ₹290 crore public issue of MV Electrosystems was a fully fresh issue of 0.68 crore equity shares at an offer price of ₹425 per share.
The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) segment was the biggest contributor with a subscription rate of 374.58 times, followed by the Retail Individual Investor (RII) category at 205.42 times.
The Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) portion was subscribed 90.47 times, indicating strong institutional participation as well.
Growth strategy
Company aims to utilize IPO proceeds for business expansion
MV Electrosystems intends to use the IPO proceeds to strengthen its business operations and support future expansion.
Of the total funds raised, ₹180 crore will be allocated for long-term working capital requirements, while ₹21 crore will go into research and development of new power electronic equipment.
However, analysts have raised concerns over the company's financial performance in FY26, including a nearly 21% YoY decline in revenue and a net loss of ₹12.6 crore.
Market advice
Analysts advise caution, suggest partial profit booking
Despite the strong listing, analysts have advised caution.
Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd. said, "MV Electrosystems delivered a strong listing with a 22% premium, indicating positive investor sentiment."
However, she also noted the company's weak FY26 performance and suggested that allotted investors consider booking partial profits while holding their remaining position with a stop-loss at ₹470.