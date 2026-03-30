Mylan Laboratories secures 5th Great Place to Work India certification
Business
Mylan Laboratories Limited, part of Viatris, just scored the Great Place to Work certification in India for the fifth year straight.
This recognition is all about what employees think—86% say it's an awesome place to work, highlighting Viatris's strong culture and positive vibe.
Anonymous surveys and leadership review
The certification comes from anonymous employee surveys and a close look at company policies and leadership.
Sarah Lewis-Kulin from Great Place to Work called it real-time employee feedback, while Anupam Bhatt from Viatris India said this shows their ongoing focus on supporting people and helping them grow.