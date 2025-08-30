Myntra creates 11,000+ seasonal jobs ahead of flagship sale event
What's the story
Myntra, a leading fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform, has announced the creation of over 11,000 new job opportunities through its partners. The move comes ahead of the company's upcoming Big Fashion Festival (BFF). The seasonal roles will be instrumental in strengthening Myntra's logistics, customer service, and last-mile operations to meet the expected surge in demand during this period.
Operational roles
Delivery partners and customer executives
The new job opportunities created by Myntra include delivery partners and customer executives. These positions are aimed at ensuring efficient operations during the festive season. The company has also revealed that around 30% of the additional warehouse workforce will be women, as part of an initiative to promote gender diversity in its operations.
Job details
Extensive reach to facilitate smooth deliveries
The newly created warehouse roles will involve sorting, grading, and packing at fulfillment centers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi. Myntra's distribution centers and kirana network cover 98% of serviceable pin codes across India. This extensive reach is intended to facilitate smooth deliveries and a seamless shopping experience for millions of customers during the upcoming sale event.