Modi government to launch first bidding round under deepwater mission

The Indian government is all set to kick off its first-ever bidding round for oil and gas blocks under the National Deepwater Exploration Mission. The move is part of a wider strategy to ramp up domestic hydrocarbon production and reduce expensive fuel imports. State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has announced this development.

Mission details Mission aims to double hydrocarbon reserves by 2032 The first deepwater bid round will be conducted under the "Samudra Manthan" initiative, which covers a geographical area of over one million square kilometers in the Andaman Nicobar and ultra-deep KG and Cauvery basins. ONGC said that this mission is part of their larger goal to double hydrocarbon reserves by 2032 and triple national output by 2047. The aim is to cut the country's 88% import dependence for crude oil.

Exploration support Fund to back strategic oil, gas exploration As reported by Business Standard on August 17, the government is also planning to create a fund under this mission to back strategic oil and gas exploration in deepwater and ultra-deepwater regions. This comes as part of India's larger strategy to bolster its energy security amid rising global demand for hydrocarbons.

Crude commitment ONGC will continue to buy Russian crude oil Speaking to the media, ONGC Chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh said the company will continue to buy Russian crude oil for its refineries as long as it is commercially viable. "As of now, there is no bar on buying Russian crude. So, if it is commercially viable and prices are attractive, we will keep buying every drop available in the market," he said.