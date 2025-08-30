Next Article
iPhone 17 to be made entirely in India
Apple is about to make a big move: the entire iPhone 17 lineup will be manufactured in India, not just for local buyers but for global markets too.
This marks a major shift from Apple's old strategy and highlights how much India now matters in Apple's plans.
India becomes key player for Apple
The iPhone 17 series, launching September 2025, will ship from India to places like the US, showing off India's growing role as a smartphone manufacturing powerhouse.
With exports hitting $7.5 billion between April and July alone—even though costs are still a bit higher than China—India is quickly becoming a key player for tech giants like Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi.