IOC to invest ₹1.66 lakh crore in cleaner energy
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is investing a massive ₹1.66 lakh crore over the next five years to power up India's energy future.
The focus? Expanding refining, petrochemicals, natural gas, and especially renewables—helping India move toward cleaner fuels in a big way.
Major boost in refining, petrochemicals, and renewable energy
IOC plans to boost its oil refining capacity from 80.75 to 98.4 million tons per year by 2028, with huge projects in Panipat, Gujarat, and Barauni.
Petrochemical production is set to more than triple by 2030.
On the green side, IOC wants to jump from just 1 GW of renewable electricity today to over 18 GW within three years, and is also investing in green hydrogen production and sustainable aviation fuel.
Expanding fuel stations to include EV chargers and battery swapping
With more than 40,000 fuel stations nationwide, IOC is rolling out EV chargers, battery swapping spots, and CNG/LNG outlets at its pumps.
They're also expanding pipelines across India and Nepal and exploring new tech like LNG bunkering—all part of their plan to meet India's growing demand for cleaner energy options.