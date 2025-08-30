IOC to invest ₹1.66 lakh crore in cleaner energy

Major boost in refining, petrochemicals, and renewable energy

IOC plans to boost its oil refining capacity from 80.75 to 98.4 million tons per year by 2028, with huge projects in Panipat, Gujarat, and Barauni.

Petrochemical production is set to more than triple by 2030.

On the green side, IOC wants to jump from just 1 GW of renewable electricity today to over 18 GW within three years, and is also investing in green hydrogen production and sustainable aviation fuel.