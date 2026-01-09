Myntra launches zero-commission model to support Indian D2C brands
What's the story
Myntra, India's leading fashion e-commerce platform, has launched a zero-commission model under its Myntra Rising Stars (MRS) program. The initiative is aimed at helping emerging Made-in-India fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands scale faster by leveraging Myntra's extensive customer base and logistics network. The new strategy will allow homegrown direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to sell on the marketplace without paying any commission during their early growth phase.
Strategic advantage
Zero-commission model: A boost for young brands
The zero-commission model is designed to help young brands expand their reach beyond their own websites and social media channels, establishing a national presence from day one. Eligible brands will get access to Myntra's over 75 million monthly active users, personalized discovery tools, seamless app experience, and quick delivery across 98% of serviceable pin codes in India. This way, Myntra hopes that the brands can use the saved capital for brand building, marketing, and customer acquisition.
Cost reduction
Myntra's offering to reduce customer acquisition costs
Most early-stage D2C brands depend on Instagram, influencer marketing, and their own websites to reach consumers. Myntra's new model aims to lower customer acquisition costs while accelerating scale through platform-led discovery, coupons and bank offers. It also leverages Myntra's established fulfillment and logistics capabilities. "The Rising Stars program is introducing models like zero-commission structures to enable a seamless launch on our platform," said Maneesh Kumar Dubey, VP of Category Management at Myntra.
Brand incubation
MRS program: A platform for new-age brands
The MRS program already hosts over 2,000 brands across fashion, beauty and lifestyle categories. It has become a key feeder of new-age brands on the platform. Myntra's zero-commission model comes after a successful pilot run during the 2025 festive season in the women's ethnic wear category. Over 200 new brands joined during this period and achieved meaningful scale and customer penetration within four months.