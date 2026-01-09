Myntra launches zero-commission model to support Indian D2C brands

Myntra , India's leading fashion e-commerce platform, has launched a zero-commission model under its Myntra Rising Stars (MRS) program. The initiative is aimed at helping emerging Made-in-India fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands scale faster by leveraging Myntra's extensive customer base and logistics network. The new strategy will allow homegrown direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to sell on the marketplace without paying any commission during their early growth phase.

Strategic advantage Zero-commission model: A boost for young brands The zero-commission model is designed to help young brands expand their reach beyond their own websites and social media channels, establishing a national presence from day one. Eligible brands will get access to Myntra's over 75 million monthly active users, personalized discovery tools, seamless app experience, and quick delivery across 98% of serviceable pin codes in India. This way, Myntra hopes that the brands can use the saved capital for brand building, marketing, and customer acquisition.

Cost reduction Myntra's offering to reduce customer acquisition costs Most early-stage D2C brands depend on Instagram, influencer marketing, and their own websites to reach consumers. Myntra's new model aims to lower customer acquisition costs while accelerating scale through platform-led discovery, coupons and bank offers. It also leverages Myntra's established fulfillment and logistics capabilities. "The Rising Stars program is introducing models like zero-commission structures to enable a seamless launch on our platform," said Maneesh Kumar Dubey, VP of Category Management at Myntra.