N A Soonawala warns Tata Sons IPO could harm philanthropy
Tata Sons's former vice chairman N A Soonawala isn't a fan of the idea of Tata Sons going public.
In a recent opinion piece, he argued that an IPO could mess with the group's unique setup, where 66% is owned by Tata Trusts, and push the company to chase short-term profits instead of focusing on long-term growth and charity work.
The ownership structure of Tata Sons is unique, he wrote, highlighting how it lets them support struggling group companies and keep their philanthropic priorities strong.
RBI rules affect 1.75L/cr Tata Sons
This debate comes up because new RBI rules say big investment firms (over ₹1 lakh crore in assets) need to list on the stock market unless they get an exemption.
Tata Sons, with ₹1.75 lakh crore in assets, fits that bill.
Soonawala worries that going public could cut into funds for charity and force changes to a century-old governance model that's worked well so far.
He also pointed out that RBI can still grant exemptions, so there might be room for discussion before anything changes.