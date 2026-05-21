N A Soonawala warns Tata Sons IPO could harm philanthropy

RBI rules affect 1.75L/cr Tata Sons

This debate comes up because new RBI rules say big investment firms (over ₹1 lakh crore in assets) need to list on the stock market unless they get an exemption.

Tata Sons, with ₹1.75 lakh crore in assets, fits that bill.

Soonawala worries that going public could cut into funds for charity and force changes to a century-old governance model that's worked well so far.

He also pointed out that RBI can still grant exemptions, so there might be room for discussion before anything changes.