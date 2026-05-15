Nasdaq and S&P futures slide over 1% as yields climb Business May 15, 2026

US stock futures, including the Nasdaq and S&P 500, slid more than 1% on Friday.

Investors are getting jittery as Treasury yields and oil prices climb, both signs that inflation could stick around.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit 4.54%, a high not seen since last June, making folks wonder if the Federal Reserve will hike rates sooner.