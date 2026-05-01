Nasdaq tops 25,133.12 for 1st time, S&P 500 hits records
The US stock market just kicked off May 2026 with a bang: the Nasdaq smashed past 25,133.12 for the first time ever.
The S&P 500 also hit fresh records.
This follows a seriously strong April where all three indexes saw major gains.
Apple up 4%, Roblox plunges 17%
Apple's latest earnings wowed investors and pushed its shares up 4%.
Reddit and Estee Lauder also had solid jumps, but not everyone was celebrating: Roblox dropped 17% after weak user numbers, and Clorox slipped nearly 9% on a gloomy forecast.
Meanwhile, energy giants like Chevron and Exxon Mobil struggled as oil prices fell.
Pentagon AI partnerships boost tech stocks
There's growing buzz around tech stocks thanks to the Pentagon leaning into AI partnerships with companies like SpaceX and NVIDIA.
Investors seem excited about how advanced tech is shaping everything from defense to daily life.