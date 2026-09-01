Nasscom forecasts India's ER&D $63B FY26, over $100B by 2030
Business
Big news for India's tech scene: Engineering research and development (ER&D) is set to hit over $100 billion in revenue by 2030, according to Nasscom's report.
The sector is expected to reach $63 billion in FY26, thanks to the growing use of AI in engineering and a shift toward smarter, software-driven workflows.
Nasscom flags India ER&D trends
Nasscom highlights that India's expertise in AI, embedded systems, and simulation could make it a major global player, if we invest in talent and build strong partnerships.
The report also points out new trends like AI-as-a-Service and Robotics-as-a-Service, plus three waves shaping the industry: smarter products with predictive maintenance, virtual engineering/manufacturing, and future opportunities in autonomous systems.