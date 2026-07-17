NASSCOM People Summit in Bengaluru spotlights AI's impact on jobs
Business
The NASSCOM People Summit in Bengaluru put the spotlight on how artificial intelligence is shaking up jobs and workplace strategies.
Industry leaders, HR pros, and tech experts gathered to talk about what AI means for our careers, with live demos of tools like InnerOS and Othor AI, showing off solutions for real workplace challenges.
NASSCOM speakers urge reskilling for AI
Speakers from companies like Baker Tilly, Accenture, AXA, and Genpact shared how generative AI is helping improve HR practices and leadership.
They pointed out that while AI can create new opportunities, it also means everyone needs to keep up with new skills.
The big takeaway? Adapting is key if you want to thrive in an AI-powered world.