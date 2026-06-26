Nasscom says India's tech services poised to lead AI transition
India's tech services sector is stepping up as a major player in the global move toward artificial intelligence (AI), according to Nasscom.
At its US CEO Forum in New York, forum chair Ravi Kumar S highlighted that India's strengths, like prepping data, revamping workflows, and building secure systems, are exactly what the worldwide AI transition needs right now.
Nasscom sees $300B-$400B opportunity by 2030
Kumar S pointed out that Indian firms aren't just experimenting with AI: they're taking it into real-world production.
The industry already brings in $10 billion to $12 billion a year from AI and employs over 2 million people with AI skills.
Looking ahead, Nasscom sees a massive $300 billion to $400 billion opportunity by 2030 for technology services globally in areas like modernizing old tech and managing responsible AI use.
Rajesh Nambiar from Nasscom summed it up: India is ready to lead the way on smart, secure global AI adoption.