Nasscom says India's tech services poised to lead AI transition

Nasscom sees $300B-$400B opportunity by 2030

Kumar S pointed out that Indian firms aren't just experimenting with AI: they're taking it into real-world production.

The industry already brings in $10 billion to $12 billion a year from AI and employs over 2 million people with AI skills.

Looking ahead, Nasscom sees a massive $300 billion to $400 billion opportunity by 2030 for technology services globally in areas like modernizing old tech and managing responsible AI use.

Rajesh Nambiar from Nasscom summed it up: India is ready to lead the way on smart, secure global AI adoption.