Nationwide bank strike on January 27: Reason and impact explained

Bankers' unions have called for a nationwide strike on January 27, demanding a five-day work week. The All India Bank Officers's Confederation (AIBOC) announced the strike in response to the Indian government 's lack of action on their demand. The union said that this was already agreed upon during the wage revision settlement between the Indian Banks's Association (IBA) and bank unions in March 2024.

Union's stance AIBOC's criticism of government's inaction The AIBOC criticized the government for not responding to their demands. It pointed out that other institutions like RBI, LIC, and GIC already follow a five-day work week. The union argued that central and state government offices don't work on Saturdays, so there is no reason why banks can't do the same.

Service disruption Strike impact on banking services The strike is likely to affect banking services across public and private sector banks. This includes branch operations, cheque clearances, cash transactions, and customer services. However, online and ATM services may continue with minimal disruption. The unions under the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) have been campaigning for this demand through demonstrations across the country and a social media campaign on X (formerly Twitter).