NatWest posts 12% profit rise to £2bn after £283m hit Business May 01, 2026

NatWest just posted a strong start to 2026, with profits up 12% to £2 billion, even after facing a possible £140 million fallout from the Middle East conflict.

This beat what analysts expected, but the bank also had to take a £283 million hit for potential future losses, almost half of it because of a reassessment of the economic forecast to reflect increased geopolitical risk and weaker equity markets.