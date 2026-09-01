Navi AMC launches Navi Nifty REITs & Realty Index Fund

Navi AMC just rolled out a new mutual fund, the Navi Nifty REITs & Realty Index Fund, that lets you invest in real estate without actually buying property.

The fund tracks the Nifty REITs & Realty Total Return Index, and you can jump in with as little as ₹100.

The New Fund Offer is open until September 10, so there's still time to check it out.