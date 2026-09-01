Navi AMC launches Navi Nifty REITs & Realty Index Fund
Navi AMC just rolled out a new mutual fund, the Navi Nifty REITs & Realty Index Fund, that lets you invest in real estate without actually buying property.
The fund tracks the Nifty REITs & Realty Total Return Index, and you can jump in with as little as ₹100.
The New Fund Offer is open until September 10, so there's still time to check it out.
Fund invests minimum 60% in REITs
This fund puts your money into listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and real estate companies on the index, which is updated every quarter.
At least 60% goes into REITs, and no single security gets more than a 15% share, so your investment stays balanced.
Navi AMC says tracking error possible
You get exposure to REITs and real estate companies.
Navi AMC says returns aim to match the benchmark index (with some tracking error), plus there could be tax efficiency depending on prevailing tax rules and the nature and holding period of your investment.