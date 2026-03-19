Nazara buys 50% stake in Spanish gaming firms for $100M

Nazara Technologies has announced its acquisition of two Spain-based casual and social gaming start-ups , Bluetile Games and Bestplay Systems. The move is part of Nazara's strategy to strengthen its foothold in the international casual and social gaming market. The company will initially acquire a 50% stake in both firms for $100.3 million (around ₹918 crore), with $59.7 million payable at closing and the rest within six months.

Deal details Deal includes performance-linked earnouts The deal also includes performance-linked earnouts of up to $98.2 million, payable between 2028 and 2030. Nazara can acquire the remaining stake by 2028 at a valuation linked to 6.6x trailing EBITDA. Bluetile has a portfolio of casual and social mobile games across formats such as puzzles and tile-based games with titles like Yatzy, Domino Legends, and Mahjong Voyage.

Platform features Bestplay runs rewards-based engagement platform Bestplay, on the other hand, runs a rewards-based engagement platform that aids user acquisition, retention, and cross-promotion across mobile games. The combined entities have reported revenue of $153.6 million (around ₹1,405 crore) and EBITDA of $27.7 million (around ₹254 crore) for calendar year 2025. This acquisition will help Nazara establish a scalable platform for AI-enabled game development, distribution and publishing across its global gaming portfolio.

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