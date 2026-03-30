Nazara Technologies seeks ₹500cr via warrants priced at ₹260 each

Nazara to pursue acquisitions and AI

The fresh funds will help Nazara snap up companies like Bluetile and BestPlay and boost its current operations.

CEO Nitish Mittersain said the capital raise would help scale Nazara's gaming business globally and build AI-enabled gaming platforms.

Big names like Riambel Capital PCC and S Gupta Family Investments are supporting the plan, signaling real confidence from both institutional backers and company promoters.