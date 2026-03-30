Nazara Technologies seeks ₹500cr via warrants priced at ₹260 each
Business
Nazara Technologies is looking to raise ₹500 crore by issuing warrants, letting investors buy shares at ₹260 each.
The move, subject to approvals, signals investor confidence in Nazara's future as a gaming business.
Nazara to pursue acquisitions and AI
The fresh funds will help Nazara snap up companies like Bluetile and BestPlay and boost its current operations.
CEO Nitish Mittersain said the capital raise would help scale Nazara's gaming business globally and build AI-enabled gaming platforms.
Big names like Riambel Capital PCC and S Gupta Family Investments are supporting the plan, signaling real confidence from both institutional backers and company promoters.