NBFC loans: What they are actually

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have become an integral part of the Indian financial landscape, providing a wide range of loan products. Unlike traditional banks, NBFCs have flexible lending criteria and cater to diverse customer needs. From personal loans to vehicle financing, these institutions have something for everyone. Here's a look at the various loan offerings by NBFCs and how they differ from traditional banking options.

#1 Personal loans with flexible terms NBFCs are famous for personal loans with flexible terms. They usually have less stringent eligibility criteria than banks, making it easier for individuals to secure financing. The loan amount can vary from ₹50,000 to ₹20 lakh depending on the borrower's creditworthiness and repayment capacity. The tenure usually ranges from one year to five years, giving borrowers the flexibility to choose a plan that suits their financial situation.

#2 Vehicle financing options For those looking to buy a vehicle, NBFCs provide attractive vehicle financing options. These loans generally cover up to 90% of the vehicle's on-road price, depending on the borrower's profile and vehicle type. The repayment period typically ranges from three years to seven years, with competitive interest rates starting at around 9% per annum. This makes it easier for customers to manage their monthly installments without straining their budget.

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#3 Home loan alternatives NBFCs also provide home loan alternatives for those looking to purchase or construct a home. These loans usually come with higher loan amounts (up to ₹10 crore or more) and longer tenures (up to 30 years). While interest rates may be slightly higher than those offered by banks (starting at around 8% per annum), NBFCs make up for it with quicker processing times and less paperwork.

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