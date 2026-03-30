NCLAT halts insolvency proceedings against Vatika Ltd over disputed claims
Business
Big update for Vatika Ltd.: the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, or NCLAT, has called off insolvency proceedings that were started over a financial dispute.
Turns out, the main loan repayment was not even due yet, and some creditor claims were found to be exaggerated.
So there is no full-blown insolvency for the real estate company.
Vatika's 'Aspirations' project affected, interest unpaid
The tribunal clarified that only Vatika's Aspirations project is involved in these proceedings—not the whole company or its other projects.
Plus, the debt was just about unpaid interest, not the principal amount.
A Vatika spokesperson said this decision lets them focus on their core projects and keep delivering for their customers, something they have already done for around 55,000 homebuyers so far.