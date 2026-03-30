NCLAT halts insolvency proceedings against Vatika Ltd over disputed claims

Vatika's 'Aspirations' project affected, interest unpaid

The tribunal clarified that only Vatika's Aspirations project is involved in these proceedings—not the whole company or its other projects.

Plus, the debt was just about unpaid interest, not the principal amount.

A Vatika spokesperson said this decision lets them focus on their core projects and keep delivering for their customers, something they have already done for around 55,000 homebuyers so far.