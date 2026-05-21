NCLAT splits Videocon cases; Venugopal Dhoot seeks Supreme Court review

VOVL resolved, VIL still pending

NCLAT said it made sense to keep things separate because VIL and VOVL are totally different businesses: VIL is engaged in consumer electronics while VOVL is an oil company.

Dhoot had earlier tried to merge their cases, but creditors like SBI pushed back.

Now, VOVL's case is wrapped up, but VIL's isn't, and any big decisions about combining assets or maximizing creditor recovery will be left to the creditor committees under India's insolvency laws.