Setback for Vedanta! NCLT upholds Adani's ₹15,000cr plan for Jaypee

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has upheld the approval of Adani Enterprises's over ₹15,000 crore resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates Ltd under the insolvency process. The decision comes as a major blow to Vedanta, which had challenged the move. The plan was previously approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) .

Legal dispute Vedanta challenged CoC decision favoring Adani The case revolved around Vedanta's challenge to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) decision, which approved the Adani Group's plan while rejecting Vedanta's competing offer. The company contended its bid of about ₹17,000 crore was superior and provided better value, but was rejected in favor of Adani's proposal due to upfront cash and quicker payment timelines.

Commercial wisdom Vedanta questioned lenders' 'commercial wisdom' under IBC Vedanta also questioned the limits of lenders' "commercial wisdom" under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which allows creditors to exercise discretion in choosing resolution plans with minimal judicial interference. The company alleged that the CoC did not maximize value through a fair and transparent process, claiming its offer translated to about ₹12,505.85 crore on an NPV basis, the highest bid.

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Bid rejection Vedanta highlighted procedural lapses in bid rejection Vedanta alleged procedural lapses, claiming it wasn't given adequate reasons for its bid's rejection or an opportunity to clarify its proposal. The company also highlighted an improved offer made on November 8, 2025, where it raised upfront cash to about ₹6,563 crore and equity infusion to ₹800 crore. Vedanta argued this would have resulted in better recovery for lenders.

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Defense CoC, resolution professional defended decision The CoC and resolution professional defended their decision, saying it was based on commercial considerations such as certainty of payments and execution timelines. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CoC, alleged Vedanta received information during the bidding process. He claimed Vedanta revised its bid after realizing where it fell short in terms of upfront cash and equity infusion, compromising process integrity.