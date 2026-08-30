NCLT allows Subhash Chandra to repay ₹6.5cr of ₹22,006.57cr debt

Big news: Zee Group founder Subhash Chandra is allowed to repay only ₹6.5 crore out of a whopping ₹22,006.57 crore in debts, approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The debts came from loans taken by companies where Chandra gave personal guarantees.

HDFC Bank is exploring an appeal, while LIC Housing Finance and other lenders have objected to the level of recovery.