NCLT pauses Subhash Chandra's ₹6.25cr plan over ₹22,006.57cr

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has paused its earlier approval of Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra's ₹6.25 crore repayment plan.

This plan was meant to cover massive claims (₹22,006.57 crore) tied to personal guarantees Chandra gave for loans taken by companies associated with the Essel Group.

For now, he can't sell or transfer any properties until the matter is heard afresh by the five-member special bench.