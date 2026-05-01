Neel Kashkari warns Middle East conflict risks higher interest rates
Neel Kashkari is worried that the ongoing Middle East conflict could push up prices, and that might mean higher federal funds rates for everyone.
Fed president Neel Kashkari says if the situation causes unexpected jumps in costs, especially for things like energy, the central bank may have to act fast.
He is urging a flexible approach, since inflation is proving tough to control right now.
Oil spikes complicate Fed's 2% goal
Other Fed officials agree it is getting harder to hit their 2% inflation goal, especially with oil prices spiking after recent tensions and blockades in the region.
The challenge? Balancing rising costs without hurting economic growth.
As Lorie Logan of the Dallas Fed put it, "I'm increasingly concerned about how long it will take" for inflation to return to the Fed's 2% target.
The takeaway: keep an eye on global events—they can hit your wallet faster than you think.