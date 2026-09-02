Nestle sells vitamins, supplements to Yellow Wood Partners for $1B
Business
Nestle is letting go of its vitamins and supplements lineup, selling it to Yellow Wood Partners for $1 billion. This includes seven health brands and a US private-label division.
Nestle's CEO Philipp Navratil says the deal helps them focus on what they do best.
Nature's Bounty and 6 other brands
Nature's Bounty, Osteo Bi-Flex, Ester-C, Nuun, Puritan's Pride, Sisu, and Gard are all part of the sale.
For Yellow Wood Partners, this marks their sixth major buy since 2019, grabbing ChapStick and Elida Beauty too.
The deal should wrap up by the first half of 2027.