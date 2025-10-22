Next Article
Netflix's new AI search lets you talk to your TV
Business
Netflix is rolling out a new AI-powered conversational search, so you can just type or ask what you're in the mood for—no more endless scrolling or guessing keywords.
Announced in their latest shareholder letter, this feature aims to make finding shows and movies way more intuitive and personal.
AI is also helping Netflix test new ad formats
Netflix isn't stopping at search—AI is also helping them test new ad formats and personalize where ads show up, with bigger changes planned by 2026.
They're using AI to automatically adapt promotional assets into different languages too, making content more accessible for viewers around the world.
All of this ties in with their recent TV interface update, which is already live on most devices and with results exceeding pre-launch expectations.