Campus hiring in IT sector up by 25%: Report
Campus hiring in India's IT sector is up by 25% in the first half of FY2026 compared to last year, with top tech companies reconnecting with engineering colleges in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and NCR.
There was a 7% increase in placements across Tier-2 cities such as Coimbatore and Udaipur, indicating that opportunities are spreading out.
Specialized skills in demand
Demand for engineering, tech, and AI roles has grown by 27%, with salaries rising about 5%.
Companies now prefer a "train-then-hire" approach—so students get skilled up before joining projects, making onboarding smoother.
Specialized skills like cloud computing, data engineering, AI, and cybersecurity are especially in demand as firms try to close a big talent gap.
Experienced hires see shift in focus
For experienced hires, companies are looking for domain specialists and delivery leaders rather than generalists.
This shift means more targeted roles and a push to fill skill gaps quickly as the industry evolves.