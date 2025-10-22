Campus hiring in IT sector up by 25%: Report Business Oct 22, 2025

Campus hiring in India's IT sector is up by 25% in the first half of FY2026 compared to last year, with top tech companies reconnecting with engineering colleges in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and NCR.

There was a 7% increase in placements across Tier-2 cities such as Coimbatore and Udaipur, indicating that opportunities are spreading out.