Piyush Goyal to visit Berlin for India-Germany strategic partnership event
Business
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is visiting Berlin on October 23, 2025, to mark 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.
He'll join the Berlin Global Dialogue and meet top German officials, including Economic Affairs Minister Katherina Reiche and adviser Dr. Levin Holle.
Goyal's agenda: Meeting with German CEOs, Luxembourg's Deputy PM
Goyal's agenda is packed with meetings—he'll connect with CEOs of major German companies and Mittelstand business leaders to boost cooperation in sustainability and advanced manufacturing.
He's also set to meet Luxembourg's Deputy PM Xavier Bettel for trade talks.
After Berlin, Goyal heads to Brussels for another round of India-EU free trade agreement negotiations, as India pushes to strengthen economic ties across Europe before the year ends.