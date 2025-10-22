Piyush Goyal to visit Berlin for India-Germany strategic partnership event

Goyal's agenda: Meeting with German CEOs, Luxembourg's Deputy PM

Goyal's agenda is packed with meetings—he'll connect with CEOs of major German companies and Mittelstand business leaders to boost cooperation in sustainability and advanced manufacturing.

He's also set to meet Luxembourg's Deputy PM Xavier Bettel for trade talks.

After Berlin, Goyal heads to Brussels for another round of India-EU free trade agreement negotiations, as India pushes to strengthen economic ties across Europe before the year ends.