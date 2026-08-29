Netlist up 650% amid AI demand, 35% below 2021 peak
Business
Netlist, a California-based memory-technology company, just saw its stock soar 650% this year, thanks to the huge appetite for AI infrastructure.
Even with this wild jump, shares are still about 35% below their record high from 2021, when the company had another massive surge.
Netlist signs 5-year Samsung partnership
A big reason for Netlist's momentum is a fresh five-year partnership with Samsung, ending years of patent battles.
Now, Samsung gets access to Netlist's memory-technology and will supply Netlist with DRAM and NAND flash memory, plus they're buying 10 million shares in the company.
On top of that, Netlist's sales more than tripled in the first six months of 2026 as more companies need their advanced memory solutions for data-heavy AI projects.