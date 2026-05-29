This start-up offers free apartment cleaning for users' data

A New York -based start-up, Shift, is offering free apartment cleaning services in exchange for data collected inside people's homes. The company announced its unusual business model on social media this week. Customers can book a free cleaning session where a "vetted shift operator" comes to their home wearing one of the company's recording devices and cleans the apartment without any charge.

Data utilization Footage will be used to train AI systems The footage collected during these free cleaning sessions will be used to train robotics and physical AI systems. These systems are designed to learn how humans perform everyday tasks. Shift has assured that any personal information captured during the process will be anonymized before processing the recordings. The company sees this as a step toward a future where AI-driven services are commonplace in society.

Service expansion Shift's ambitions and the rise of data-driven services Shift's ambitions go beyond just apartment cleaning. The company has hinted at expanding its services to include repairs, errands, and handyman work in cities around the world. This is not an isolated case, as other household services companies like India's Pronto are also exploring similar models of turning household services into data collection opportunities for physical AI and robotics training.

Advertisement

Strategic shift The case of Pronto in India Pronto is also evolving from its public image as a platform connecting customers with cleaners, cooks, laundry workers and gardeners. Behind the company's rapid growth story may lie a much bigger ambition: becoming a real-world data collection layer for physical AI and robotics. An internal memo from investment firm Glade Brook Capital states that "Pronto is seeking to formalize India's vast informal labor markets and in the process generate data to help train physical AI and robotics."

Advertisement