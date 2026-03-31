New York prosecutors meet Polymarket over suspicious insider trading bets

Polymarket comeback tightens inside information ban

After being banned in 2022 for running without a license, Polymarket made a comeback last year with official approval (November 2025) and introduced stricter rules in March 2026 that ban bets based on inside information or personal influence over outcomes.

Meanwhile, rival platform Kalshi is also under pressure, facing a temporary ban in Nevada and criminal charges in Arizona.

How these cases play out could shape the future of online prediction markets in the US.