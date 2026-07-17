Newgen Software forecasts high-teen revenue growth on AI and subscriptions
Newgen Software is looking at high-teen revenue growth this financial year (FY2026-27), thanks to strong demand for its AI-powered products and subscription services.
CEO Tarun Nandwani says improved execution in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa is helping boost its outlook as delayed projects finally get moving.
Newgen annuity revenue now around 70%
Newgen's strategy centers on innovation and keeping customers happy.
Its AI tools are built into platforms used for onboarding, lending, and trade finance, making them more popular than ever.
SaaS revenue is set to grow by 30% to 40%, and annuity revenue (including subscription) now makes up around 70% of total income.
Operational margins should cross 20% by year-end, with faster payments expected too.
Newgen AI offerings drive deal wins
Expanded AI offerings, like banking modules and insurance solutions, are fueling steady deal wins across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Nandwani feels these moves are setting Newgen up for a strong FY2026-27 (FY27).