Newlight hydrogen retrofit aims to cut ships' fuel and emissions
A startup called Newlight based in the San Francisco Bay Area has come up with a cool hydrogen-injection system for cargo ships, promising to cut fuel use and emissions by more than 20%.
The best part? It's a retrofit that can be installed in less than two weeks, no dry dock needed.
By injecting hydrogen based on real-time engine data, it helps ships run smarter and cleaner.
Newlight trial saves 24% fuel
Newlight's tech just proved itself on a month-long voyage from Singapore to Ghana, saving 24% on fuel and slashing CO2 emissions by 28%.
With $9 million in seed funding from investors like Lomar Shipping's lomarlabs and BIRD Energy, the company has signed agreements to put its system on 12 vessels across multiple companies, with broader fleet rollouts planned for next year.
Founders Evyatar Cohen and Haran Cohen Hillel are sticking with ships for now but hope to bring their innovation to data centers.