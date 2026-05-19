NextEra buys Dominion for $67B as AI power demand surges

US power giants NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy have announced a merger deal worth $66.8 billion. The all-stock transaction, pending regulatory approvals, is one of the largest energy mergers in history. The combined entity will be the third-biggest US energy company after oil titans Exxon and Chevron, with an enterprise value greater than that of the next two largest US power companies combined.

Strategic move Merger addresses growing energy demand amid AI boom The merger comes as a strategic response to the growing demand for energy-intensive data centers, particularly those supporting artificial intelligence (AI). NextEra CEO John Ketchum stressed the need for faster, more efficient, and affordable energy infrastructure in the US. He said this merger would help achieve "the speed and scale this moment demands." The combined company will serve much of the US Southeast region, which has a rapidly growing population and hosts the world's biggest data center hub in Virginia.

Growth potential Expanded reach and infrastructure access for NextEra The merger will also allow a faster expansion of power infrastructure to serve data centers looking to connect with NextEra and Dominion. The companies' executives said these data centers have an electricity demand of some 130 gigawatts. One gigawatt is enough to power about 750,000 homes. NextEra will also get access to Dominion's portfolio, allowing it entry into the PJM Interconnection region—the largest US power grid operator covering 13 states.

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Merger details Stock details and debt levels of both companies NextEra has offered to exchange 0.8138 of its stock for each outstanding share of Dominion, valuing the latter at $75.97 per share—a premium of about 23% over its last close. As of March 31, Dominion had a total long-term debt of $44.11 billion. Following the announcement, NextEra's shares fell by 5%, while Dominion's stock surged by 10%, hitting its highest since November 2022.

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