Nifty 50 crosses 25,500 for 1st time: What's driving rally
Business
Big day for the Indian stock market—the Sensex jumped over 660 points to cross 83,200, while the Nifty 50 pushed past 25,500.
The rally came as investors cheered possible US Fed rate cuts and some upbeat trade talks between India and the US.
Realty, consumer durables, and auto lead gains
Most sectors ended in the green, with realty, consumer durables, FMCG, autos, and private banks leading the way. PSU Bank and pharma were exceptions.
Axis Bank's strong Q2 results gave private banks a boost, and stocks like Nestle India and Kotak Mahindra Bank helped lift the Nifty.
Meanwhile, 72 stocks—including Bajaj Finance and Canara Bank—hit their 52-week highs, showing just how bullish investors are feeling right now.