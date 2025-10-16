Nifty 50 crosses 25,500 for 1st time: What's driving rally

Realty, consumer durables, and auto lead gains

Most sectors ended in the green, with realty, consumer durables, FMCG, autos, and private banks leading the way. PSU Bank and pharma were exceptions.

Axis Bank's strong Q2 results gave private banks a boost, and stocks like Nestle India and Kotak Mahindra Bank helped lift the Nifty.

Meanwhile, 72 stocks—including Bajaj Finance and Canara Bank—hit their 52-week highs, showing just how bullish investors are feeling right now.