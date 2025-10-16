Next Article
Indian Bank's Q2 profit rises 11.5% YoY to ₹3,018 crore
Business
Indian Bank just posted a net profit of ₹3,018 crore for the second quarter of the current financial year, up 11.5% from last year.
The bank's main business—lending and earning interest—also grew, with net interest income rising 6% to ₹6,551 crore.
Gross NPAs fell to 2.60%
The bank's asset quality is looking healthier: bad loans (gross NPAs) dropped to 2.60% from 3.01% just last quarter.
Net NPAs also improved a bit to 0.16%.
With fewer risky loans, the bank had to set aside less money for losses—provisions fell to ₹739 crore from ₹1,100 crore last year.
Stock gained nearly 55% this year
After these results came out on October 16, Indian Bank's stock price gained 2.52% to trade at ₹794.80.
The stock is up nearly 55% this year.