Indian Bank's Q2 profit rises 11.5% YoY to ₹3,018 crore

Gross NPAs fell to 2.60%

The bank's asset quality is looking healthier: bad loans (gross NPAs) dropped to 2.60% from 3.01% just last quarter.

Net NPAs also improved a bit to 0.16%.

With fewer risky loans, the bank had to set aside less money for losses—provisions fell to ₹739 crore from ₹1,100 crore last year.