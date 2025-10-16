European stocks nudge higher as earnings season kicks in
European stocks nudged higher on Thursday, with the STOXX 600 index up just 0.06%.
Gains in food and beverage stocks were offset by the travel and leisure sector.
Investors were sorting through a mix of good and not-so-great earnings from big European brands.
Nestle's stock jumps nearly 8%
Nestle's stock jumped nearly 8% after it beat sales expectations and announced plans to cut 16,000 jobs under new CEO Philipp Navratil.
Lab equipment makers Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech also impressed, with shares soaring over 9% and 11%.
On the flip side, drinks giant Pernod Ricard dipped after weak sales, and hotel group Whitbread slid over 7% due to lower food and beverage sales.
These moves show how quickly fortunes can shift in today's market.
Investors are juggling optimism from strong results
Investors are juggling optimism from strong results at a few companies with worries about weaker consumer demand and ongoing tariffs.
The European earnings season is revealing both bright spots and real challenges, especially for industries like hospitality.