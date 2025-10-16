European stocks nudge higher as earnings season kicks in

Nestle's stock jumps nearly 8%

Nestle's stock jumped nearly 8% after it beat sales expectations and announced plans to cut 16,000 jobs under new CEO Philipp Navratil.

Lab equipment makers Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech also impressed, with shares soaring over 9% and 11%.

On the flip side, drinks giant Pernod Ricard dipped after weak sales, and hotel group Whitbread slid over 7% due to lower food and beverage sales.

These moves show how quickly fortunes can shift in today's market.