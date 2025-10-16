Tata Motors shares gain ahead of demerger record date Business Oct 16, 2025

Tata Motors shares climbed 2.4% to ₹400.30 as the company moved forward with the long-awaited split of its passenger and commercial vehicle businesses.

If you already own Tata Motors shares as of the record date, you'll soon get an equal number of shares in the new Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV) for every share held in Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV).

These new shares should hit your account in about a month, with stock market listings expected by late November or early December 2025.