Sensex hits 83,261, Nifty crosses 25,500 mark for 1st time
The Indian stock market soared on Thursday, with the Sensex jumping 650 points to a recent high of 83,261 and the Nifty breaking past 25,500.
This rally comes as investors grow more optimistic, partly thanks to hopes for a US Fed rate cut—even with some worries about US tariffs and high valuations in the mix.
Interest rates at 5.5%: Economic mood is calm
A strong market like this signals growing confidence after a rocky patch.
With interest rates at 5.5%, the economic mood is calm, making it an interesting time for young investors to watch for new opportunities as company earnings look more promising.
Global positivity and solid Q2 earnings are powering this momentum
Global positivity and solid Q2 earnings are powering this momentum, especially in financials and consumer durables.
After recent ups and downs, these gains suggest the market could be turning a corner—something worth keeping an eye on if you're curious about investing or just want to understand what's shaping the economy right now.