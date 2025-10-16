Sensex hits 83,261, Nifty crosses 25,500 mark for 1st time Business Oct 16, 2025

The Indian stock market soared on Thursday, with the Sensex jumping 650 points to a recent high of 83,261 and the Nifty breaking past 25,500.

This rally comes as investors grow more optimistic, partly thanks to hopes for a US Fed rate cut—even with some worries about US tariffs and high valuations in the mix.