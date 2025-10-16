SPNI's profits drop 46% in FY2024-25, but cash reserves grow

Revenue slipped 4.4% to ₹6,151 crore, with both domestic and export earnings taking a hit. At the same time, costs went up 5.6% thanks to pricier production and other expenses. But here's a twist: net cash from operations jumped nearly 470% to ₹317 crore, giving SPNI some breathing room.

Digital growth amid financial challenges

SPNI runs 28 TV channels and SonyLIV, and its main channel is now one of the world's top five on YouTube—a big win for digital growth.

Even with financial bumps, SPNI still brings in about 10% of Sony Pictures Entertainment's global revenue and says it's committed to investing in India's fast-growing media scene.