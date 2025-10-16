LG Electronics soars on debut; Tata Capital's listing muted

LG backed by strong financial metrics, Tata Capital is NBFC

LG Electronics India is the local arm of South Korea's LG, and is big in home appliances like TVs and refrigerators.

The company is described as debt-free, with strong returns and leading financial metrics among its peers.

Its growth is powered by more Indian households buying appliances and government incentives for local manufacturing.

Tata Capital is a major non-banking finance company (NBFC) under Tata Sons but faced cautious investor vibes on day one—likely because of concerns over the NBFC sector's outlook.