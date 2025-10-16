LG Electronics soars on debut; Tata Capital's listing muted
LG Electronics India made a splashy stock market debut, opening at ₹1,710 per share—almost 50% above its IPO price of ₹1,140. The IPO was hugely popular, getting oversubscribed 54 times.
Meanwhile, Tata Capital's listing was much quieter, with shares opening at ₹330, just 1.2% above their top offer price of ₹326.
LG backed by strong financial metrics, Tata Capital is NBFC
LG Electronics India is the local arm of South Korea's LG, and is big in home appliances like TVs and refrigerators.
The company is described as debt-free, with strong returns and leading financial metrics among its peers.
Its growth is powered by more Indian households buying appliances and government incentives for local manufacturing.
Tata Capital is a major non-banking finance company (NBFC) under Tata Sons but faced cautious investor vibes on day one—likely because of concerns over the NBFC sector's outlook.
What's the bottom line?
The contrast between LG's blockbuster debut and Tata Capital's slow start highlights what investors are loving right now: strong consumer brands with growth potential are in demand, while financial sector stocks are seeing more caution.
If you're curious about IPO trends or thinking about investing someday, it's a quick snapshot of what's hot—and what's not—in the market this week.