Nifty and Sensex hit 3 month lows as oil rises

India's stock markets had a rough Wednesday: both Sensex and Nifty dropped to their lowest levels in three months.

Nifty closed at 23,432 (down 204 points), and Sensex finished at 74,764 (down 813 points).

Rising oil prices (Brent crude crossed $100 a barrel) weighed heavily on the mood.

IT stocks took a big hit, especially Infosys and HCL Tech.